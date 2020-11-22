ValuEngine Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGO. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NYSE:EGO opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

