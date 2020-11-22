Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

