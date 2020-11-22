Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

