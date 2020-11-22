Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($1.97). Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 159.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

