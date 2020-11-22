V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 113.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 773.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -652.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,927,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

