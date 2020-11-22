V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $26,794,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in V.F. by 132.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 lifted their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,927,439. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.87 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.85, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

