Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.88. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 22,750 shares changing hands.

USNZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

