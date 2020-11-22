Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPWK. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -136.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,607 shares of company stock worth $3,561,657. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Upwork by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Upwork by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

