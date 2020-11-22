Upfiring (UFR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211,228.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Upfiring has a market cap of $818,392.02 and approximately $211,228.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00072093 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000901 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020650 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.