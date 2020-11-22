Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univar’s adjusted earnings for the third quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. The Nexeo buyout has enhanced its capabilities and boosted its ability to create significant value for customers. The company also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Univar also has a strong liquidity position. However, the company is exposed to headwind from a sluggish demand environment. Persistent weakness in global industrial markets amid the pandemic is likely to exert pressure through the balance of 2020. Commodity chemical price deflation is another matter of concern. Headwinds in energy and finished pharma markets are also likely to persist in the near term. “

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNVR. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 2,097.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.