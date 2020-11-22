UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $34,627.50 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UMBF opened at $68.46 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

