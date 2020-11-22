Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.34

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and traded as low as $27.15. Ultimate Sports Group shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 65 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million and a PE ratio of -68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.34.

Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

