UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.