UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. (SDXAY) has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

