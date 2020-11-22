Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,787,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,871 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.78% of Tyson Foods worth $820,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.09.

TSN stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

