Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$70.00 Price Target for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.60.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$56.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.51. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.24%.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,929.76.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

