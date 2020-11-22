Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. M Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.

TCNNF stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

