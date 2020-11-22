Truist Trims Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Target Price to $44.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after buying an additional 150,843 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

