Truist Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $152.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price raised by Truist from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.95.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

