Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

TSE opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinseo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Trinseo by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Trinseo by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 122,850 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,535,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

