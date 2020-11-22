TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $48,000.80 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Halle Fine Terrion also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 9th, Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25.
NYSE TDG opened at $574.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.05.
TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $330,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.