TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $48,000.80 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Halle Fine Terrion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25.

NYSE TDG opened at $574.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $330,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.