Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$9.43 to C$9.80 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.83.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.29. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.01 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a current ratio of 71.11, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

