Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Thor Industries by 253.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

