The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

