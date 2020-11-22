The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.