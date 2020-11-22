The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $147.78 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

