The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Sells $41,680.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CHEF stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $730.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $846,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

