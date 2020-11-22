The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.47.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

