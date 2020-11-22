The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

