Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $156.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $164.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

