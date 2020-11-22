Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $28.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGZ. Cormark lifted their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

TGZ stock opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 142.77. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.86 and a 1-year high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

