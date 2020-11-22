Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

TS opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

