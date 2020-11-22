Tenaris S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:TS opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

