TD Securities Begins Coverage on Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.31.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TGB stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.