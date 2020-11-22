TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163,044 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of CAE worth $31,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.48. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.