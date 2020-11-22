TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,954 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,954 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fortinet worth $36,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 248.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,133. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.