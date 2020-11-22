TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $37,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 110,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 394,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,219,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 216.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 212,863 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $361.85 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.