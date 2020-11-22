TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $36,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $656,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 64.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $389.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,795 shares of company stock worth $2,024,867. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

