TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Altria Group worth $39,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 173.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 36,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

