TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $35,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

