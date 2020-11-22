TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $44,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total transaction of $1,421,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

