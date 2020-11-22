TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,104 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,104 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $30,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,098,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $153.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.