TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,149 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $40,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $204.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $206.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

