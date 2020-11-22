TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,124 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of argenx worth $30,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $269.33 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.24.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

