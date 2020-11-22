TD Asset Management Inc. Has $41.82 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $41,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,779,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

