TD Asset Management Inc. Has $32.52 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 225,182 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Yamana Gold worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

