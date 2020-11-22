TD Asset Management Inc. Has $31.34 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,434 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 570.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after buying an additional 295,490 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 31.3% during the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 68,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 982,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 44.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

PLD stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

