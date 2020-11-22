TD Asset Management Inc. Has $31.10 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of IDEX worth $31,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in IDEX by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 292,209 shares of company stock valued at $52,827,126. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

