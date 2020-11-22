TD Asset Management Inc. Has $29.11 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,043 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $29,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT opened at $101.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

