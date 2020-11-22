TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $40,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $187,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 75,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Insiders sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

